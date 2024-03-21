District committee to dispose of cases related to seizures in elections

Jalandhar, March 20
The district administration has constituted a three-member committee to deal with cases pertaining to seizure of cash and other material by flying squad teams (FST), static surveillance teams (SST) and excise teams to strictly implement the Model Code of Conduct.
Amarjit Bains, Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, has been appointed as chairman of the committee while Aman Maini, Deputy Comptroller (Finance and Audit), and Manjit Kaur, District Treasury Officer, are its members.
As per guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the committee will take decisions regarding seizure and release of cash and other items confiscated during checking so as to avoid inconvenience to the general public.
Election officials said the committee would suo moto examine each case of seizure by the police, FST and SST. Upon confirming that the confiscated material was not linked with any political party or candidate, the committee would pass orders with respect to release of such seizure. They said if a person concerned presented any proof legitimatising the seizure, the committee would decide on the release of such cash or other impounded material.
Notably, as per guidelines of the ECI, cash carry limit has been fixed up to Rs 50,000 in view of the Lok Sabha elections. People carrying cash exceeding prescribed limit need to keep bank receipts or proof legitimising the money.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...