District Health Officer collects food samples

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 6

District Health Officer Dr Lakhvir Singh took seven samples of food items during an inspection in Hoshiarpur to provide adulteration-free food items to the people in the district. He said that adulteration will not be tolerated in the district at any cost and warned that strict action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The District Health Officer, with the food safety team, took samples of mixed fruit juice and synthetic food colours from the Shankar Juice Bar in Hariana and samples of snack sauce, petha, laddu dana, mayonnaise and chili sauce from a vehicle supplying sweets and food items in Hoshiarpur. He said that all these samples are being sent to the Food Testing Laboratory, Kharar, for testing, and after a report is received, necessary action will be taken.