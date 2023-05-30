District Health Officer collects food samples in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 29

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Lakhvir Singh collected 11 food samples during a checking drive in Hoshiarpur to ensure that resident in the district get adulteration-free food items. He warned, “Adulteration will not be tolerated in the district at any cost; and strict action will be taken against those involved in adulteration under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The DHO and his team took four surveillance samples of turmeric powder and red chilly from Binnu Di Hatti at the Phagwara Chowk. The officials collected samples of garam masala and Kashmiri chilly from the Manjit Kirana Store at the Fatehgarh Chowk. The food samples have been sent to the Food Testing Laboratory in Kharar for quality control. Besides, seven enforcement samples were collected. Of those, four samples of milk were taken from two vehicles on the Mahilpur Highway and three samples of food items were taken from a grocery store situated on the Mahilpur-Jejon Road. The DHO added that further action would be taken after the test results are out.

Dr Singh said, “In line with the directions of the State Food Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner, a food-checking campaign will be carried out in the district to make sure that the residents only get pure and clean food items.” He warned that legal action would be taken those found violating the norms. He also emphasised the need to make the public aware of the issue of food adulteration. Appealing to those preparing and selling food items in the district, he said, “You all must ensure the sale of only pure, standard and quality items.” The DHO noted, “Registration or a licence is mandatory for every Food Business Operator (FBO).

