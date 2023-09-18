District hospitals to perform cardiac, neuro surgeries soon: Balbir Singh

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 17

In a relief to poor people who cannot afford expensive treatment of cardio and neuro related diseases at the private hospitals, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Sunday said the state government would soon introduce cardiac and neuro surgeries in district hospitals.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference organised by the Association of Healthcare Providers of India, the health minister said as per directions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to provide super-specialty services in government hospitals, critical care units would be established by government where state-of-the-art facilities like cardiology, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, ICU, trauma services will be provided. He said these critical care units would be linked with government medical colleges, thus making secondary and tertiary healthcare within common people’s reach and such people will not have to spend their savings on treatment.

Dr Singh announced to start Farishte Scheme in the state next month to provide all necessary medical services to accident victims free of cost for the first 24 hours after mishaps. He said emergency and ambulance services would also be strengthened to save patient’s life within the first hour of an accident, which is ‘golden hour’. He said the government would give Rs 2,000 as honorarium to those who bring and get the victim admitted to the hospitals.

The minister also said around 50 lakh people had availed treatment in 664 Aam Aadmi Clinics opened by government at their doorsteps, reducing the load on district hospitals. He said these ultra-modern clinics had been offering 38 types of clinical tests for free and 94 different medicines to patients, without any cost.

Dr Singh also appreciated Association of Healthcare Providers of India for holding conference on World Patient Safety Day.