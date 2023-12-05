district to have 38 model fair price shops by month-end, says DC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 4

To provide ration to smart card holders on their doorstep, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal today said 38 model fair price shops would be thrown open for public by December 31.

Reviewing the preparations for opening these shops in villages sans ration depots, the Deputy Commissioner said model fair price shops would be operated by Markfed. He said these shops would be set up in an area of 200 sq m per place where Markfed would also sell its products in addition to supplying the ration to the beneficiaries of the Smart Cards.

Sarangal said work of model fair price shops had been completed in CMS Goraya, CMS Nakodar, Chomon, Jandiala, Sarhali, Dhandwar, Brahmpur, Dyalpur, Hazara, Raipur Rasulpur, Mandiala, Mehsampur, Haripur, Umranwal Billan, Khokhewal, Sanghewal Khalsa, Mau Sahib, Moron, Tehang, Killi and Sindhar and other places. The shops would be operated in co-operative societies.

The DC also directed officials to complete the pending work well before the deadline of December 31. Prominent among those present included ADC (Rural Development) Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa, SDMs and others.

