Diwali celebrated with fervour

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Sanskriti KMV School, Jalandhar celebrated a clean and green Diwali with religious zeal. The day commenced with a special morning assembly wherein students delivered speeches on the significance of the festival and the relevance of eco-friendly celebrations. With their enthralling bhajans, they ignited the musical spirit among all. The school wore a festive look with decorated pots, diyas, wind chimes and torans adorning the reception and corridors of the school. The school was beautifully embellished using colourful rangoli designs. Students were briefed on the ill- effects of burning crackers and were urged to celebrate the festival with candles, sweets and non-polluting green crackers. Rachna Monga (Principal) offered her warm wishes to both staff and students and reiterated that students should celebrate Diwali in its purest form by lighting earthen lamps and sharing with the less fortunate. She apprised the students to act responsibly and be sensitive towards the essence of their environment and conveyed the message of a pollution-free, clean and safe Diwali.

St Soldier celebrates Diwali with kids

St Soldier Group of Institutions celebrated festival of lights with the children of Pingalaghar. Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra, Principal of St Soldier Inter College Manginder Singh and students were specially present on the occasion. Wishing happiness and light in the lives of the children of Pingla Ghar, Chopra also gave gifts stationery, sweets, fruits etc. to these children on the occasion of Diwali. Giving her blessings to these children, Chopra said that as the light of a lamp illuminates all around, similarly the light of our love and affection illuminates the lives of little children, so giving them a sense of belonging, this auspicious and Diwali festival is celebrated with these children by the institution.

Diwali exhibition at Khalsa College

A Diwali exhibition was put up by the PG Department of Fashion Designing, Fine Arts, Home Science and Cosmetology for two days October 21-22, at Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women. This vibrant exhibition was put up as a joint effort by all departments. The students from these departments under the guidance of their teachers exhibited beautiful handmade items. This included beautiful items as bed sheets, cosmetics, hand painted diyas, fragrant candles, painted pots, beautiful paintings, handmade earrings and jewelry pieces, bags, hand painted ladies suits, dupattas and clothes organisers. Principal Navjot lauded the efforts of the students and addressed that such an endeavor is required to inculcate in students a feeling of entrepreneurship. She also congratulated the department heads and respective teachers Dr Rupali Razdan, Head, Department of Fine Arts and Sarabjit, Assistant Professor, Department of Fine Arts, Kuldeep Kaur, Head of PG Department of Fashion Designing and Manjeet Kaur, Neha and Prabhdeep, Assistant Professors of PG Department of Fashion Designing.

