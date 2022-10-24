Diwali celebrated with thalassemic kids

Jalandhar, October 23
To make Diwali celebrations of thalassemics special, Thalassemic Children Welfare Society organised a programe in the thalassemia ward of the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar. MS Dr Rajiv Sharma started the function by lighting candles in the ward along with Dr Navneet, Dr Gurpinder Kaur, blood bank staff, and members of Agaaz and TCWS.
Agaaz members distributed gifts and refreshments to thalassemics. TCWS gaveRs 500 to all thalassemic children for getting the gift of their choice. TCWS general secretary TS Bhatia thanked all the participants.
