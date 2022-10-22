Diwali celebrations for visually impaired kids

Jalandhar, October 21
Diwali celebrations were held in the kindergarten centre of Saksham Society for visually impaired on Friday.
The centre aims to train visually impaired kids so that they get integrated into normal schools. General secretary of the society Deepika Sood, social activist and executive member Seema Chopra, social activist Meenu Bagga, teachers and students of the centre had a gala time with the kids.
The kids recited Diwali related poetry. They were told stories related to Diwali and its religious significance. Sweets were distributed and light refreshment was shared.
