 Diwali spirit grips Jalandhar city : The Tribune India

Diwali spirit grips Jalandhar city

Markets, sweet shops, roadside stalls see huge footfall

Diwali spirit grips Jalandhar city

People buy home decor items on the eve of Diwali in Jalandhar on Sunday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh



Jalandhar, October 23

On the eve of Diwali, markets in Model Town, Jyoti Chowk, Urban Estate, Mai Hiran Gate, Rainak Bazaar, Sheikhan Bazaar, Doaba Chowk, Kishanpura, Lamba Pind Chowk, near Dolphin Hotel, Patel Chowk and several other areas remained abuzz with activities.

Residents were seen purchasing diyas, candles, earthen items, sweetsc and idols of Goddess Lakshmi among other things. Automobile showrooms and malls, too, witnessed a heavy rush.

The centre of attraction in the city remained the decked-up markets, including PPR, Model Town, etc., and roadside stalls, which were decorated with traditional products. “The sales were good this time. Residents are showing great interest in purchasing decorative items like lamps, torans, etc. We are getting customers late till 12,” said Ramesh, a roadside vendor at Urban Estate.

A salespersons at a leading sweet shop at Jyoti Chowk said there’s a huge rush of customers these days. Apart from traditional sweets, the sales of gift hampers which had different varieties of cookies, dry fruits, namkeens and other products were in demand. Similar is the situation at bakery shops in the city. Shop owners said the packings of biscuits, dry cakes, dry fruits, and chocolate hampers were customers’ first choice.

Shopkeepers said owing to Covid-19, the sales in the last two festive seasons were low, and it was important to have a good season this time, so that things could be back on track. “The last two days were good, and we are expecting a better response today and on Diwali,” said Kamlesh, a crockery shop owner. A huge rush of residents was also witnessed at firecracker shops at Burlton Park. Though the NGOs and other social organisations have been promoting the message of celebrating green Diwali, many residents, especially children, said their celebrations remained incomplete without firecrackers.

Meanwhile, cops were seen managing traffic, and many of them had to face problems because people had parked their vehicles haphazardly on roads. The police have also stepped up security across the city, especially, in busy markets. Over 200 police personnel have been deployed in the markets and nakas have been set up at each entry and exit points. Besides, special search operations were also held at the bus stand and railway station. The police appealed to the residents to remain alert and inform police immediately if they find something suspicious.

#Diwali #Doaba

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Woman doctor booked for vandalising Diwali shops in UP's Lucknow

2
World

Rishi Sunak scripts an impressive political comeback, will seek to change UK-India ties to make it more two-way

3
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

4
Nation

Look forward to working closely together on global issues, implementing Roadmap 2030: PM Modi on Sunak's elevation

5
World

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?

6
Diaspora

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan’ link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment’

7
Trending

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why

8
Nation

Elizabeth Jones appointed Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at US Embassy in New Delhi

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann congratulates British Prime Minister-elect Sunak

10
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: If Cricket divides them, ‘Pasoori’ reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track
Entertainment

Watch: If Cricket divides them, 'Pasoori' reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?
World

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone
Delhi

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll with epic reply; had asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match
Trending

‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll who asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks
Amritsar

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match
Trending

Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match

Top News

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...

Whatsapp resumes service after facing global outage

WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed

Meta did not say what led to the outage

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...

Partial solar eclipse begins, seen in several parts of India

Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India

Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...


Cities

View All

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Four arrested for killing Tarn Taran shopkeeper

Amritsar: Afghan truck drivers’ strike enters Day 2

Low-emission fireworks a hit among customers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

61st Raising Day of ITBP commemorated at Bhanu training centre

Chandigarh set to get 1,629 more registered street vendors

Make cancer therapy affordable: PGI

Chandigarh hospitals on standby to treat Diwali burns

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cops slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cop slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Delhiites working hard but still a long way to go: Kejriwal on Delhi pollution

Delhi not among 10 most polluted cities in Asia: Kejriwal

Do not insult common man by referring to facilities as ‘revadi’: Kejriwal

124 food samples taken in Oct; report of none out

124 food samples taken in Jalandhar in October; report of none out

Jalandhar: Young technocrat shows way in paddy straw management

Phillaur police nab gangster Lakhwinder

Diwali celebrated with thalassemic kids

Open House: Will the two-hour window for bursting 'green' firecrackers curb air pollution?

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

No check on traders setting up cracker vends against norms in Ludhiana

Security beefed up in Ludhiana district to ensure safe festival of lights

Many gift plants to give green Diwali message

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve, traders ecstatic

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

After nine failed bids, Patiala MC to issue fresh tender for pole, kiosk ads

Patiala District Health Department to offer 24x7 emergency service on Diwali

Fearing job loss, Assistant Professors and Librarian Front writes to Punjab CM