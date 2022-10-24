Diwali spirit grips Jalandhar city

Jalandhar, October 23

On the eve of Diwali, markets in Model Town, Jyoti Chowk, Urban Estate, Mai Hiran Gate, Rainak Bazaar, Sheikhan Bazaar, Doaba Chowk, Kishanpura, Lamba Pind Chowk, near Dolphin Hotel, Patel Chowk and several other areas remained abuzz with activities.

Residents were seen purchasing diyas, candles, earthen items, sweetsc and idols of Goddess Lakshmi among other things. Automobile showrooms and malls, too, witnessed a heavy rush.

The centre of attraction in the city remained the decked-up markets, including PPR, Model Town, etc., and roadside stalls, which were decorated with traditional products. “The sales were good this time. Residents are showing great interest in purchasing decorative items like lamps, torans, etc. We are getting customers late till 12,” said Ramesh, a roadside vendor at Urban Estate.

A salespersons at a leading sweet shop at Jyoti Chowk said there’s a huge rush of customers these days. Apart from traditional sweets, the sales of gift hampers which had different varieties of cookies, dry fruits, namkeens and other products were in demand. Similar is the situation at bakery shops in the city. Shop owners said the packings of biscuits, dry cakes, dry fruits, and chocolate hampers were customers’ first choice.

Shopkeepers said owing to Covid-19, the sales in the last two festive seasons were low, and it was important to have a good season this time, so that things could be back on track. “The last two days were good, and we are expecting a better response today and on Diwali,” said Kamlesh, a crockery shop owner. A huge rush of residents was also witnessed at firecracker shops at Burlton Park. Though the NGOs and other social organisations have been promoting the message of celebrating green Diwali, many residents, especially children, said their celebrations remained incomplete without firecrackers.

Meanwhile, cops were seen managing traffic, and many of them had to face problems because people had parked their vehicles haphazardly on roads. The police have also stepped up security across the city, especially, in busy markets. Over 200 police personnel have been deployed in the markets and nakas have been set up at each entry and exit points. Besides, special search operations were also held at the bus stand and railway station. The police appealed to the residents to remain alert and inform police immediately if they find something suspicious.

#Diwali #Doaba