DLSA holds free medical camp in Central Jail

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 24

Under the leadership of Amarjot Bhatti, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman District Legal Services Authority Hoshiarpur, a medical camp was organised in Central Jail Hoshiarpur under the supervision of Aparajita Joshi, CJM-cum-Secretary District Legal Services Authority Hoshiarpur.

The medical team of Civil Hospital based on Dr Manmohan Singh, Dr Saurav, Dr Jasdeep Kaur, Dr Baldev, Dr Raj and Dr Chitra conducted free check up of inmates. —