DLSA observes World AIDS Day in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, December 1
As per directions of the District and Sessions Judge Dilbagh Singh Johal who is also the Chairman of District Legal Services Authority, an awareness programme was organised at the Civil Hospital to observe the World AIDS Day.
People living with HIV participated in the programme and blankets were distributed to HIV patients. They were informed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, DLSA regarding HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017, appointment of an ombudsman and officers to whom complaints can be filed by them in case of violation of the Act.
Another sensitisation programme was organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Khuaspurhiran. CJM Aparajita Joshi addressed the gathering.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit
The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...
Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura
Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, wit...