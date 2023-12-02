DLSA observes World AIDS Day in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 1

As per directions of the District and Sessions Judge Dilbagh Singh Johal who is also the Chairman of District Legal Services Authority, an awareness programme was organised at the Civil Hospital to observe the World AIDS Day.

People living with HIV participated in the programme and blankets were distributed to HIV patients. They were informed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, DLSA regarding HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017, appointment of an ombudsman and officers to whom complaints can be filed by them in case of violation of the Act.

Another sensitisation programme was organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Khuaspurhiran. CJM Aparajita Joshi addressed the gathering.

