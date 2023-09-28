DLSA Secretary pays surprise visits to offices in Dasuya, Mukerian

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 27

On the directions of the District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Hoshiarpur, CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Hoshiarpur, Aparajita Joshi, today made surprise visits to the front offices at Dasuya and Mukerian.

Additional Civil Judge-cum-Chairman Sub Divisional Legal Services Committee, Mukerian, Amardeep Singh Bains and Additional Civil Judge-cum-Chairman Sub-Divisional Legal Services Committee, Dasuya, Parminder Kaur Bains were also present on the occasion.

Joshi reviewed front office and para-legal volunteers’ (PLV) work. At the front office, the register of free legal aid provided to individuals was checked and also a meeting was held with panel lawyers. They were asked to maintain their performance report. PLV was given guidelines and asked to fill the feedback proforma at the front office for cases in which free legal aid was provided.

The Member Secretary, Punjab State Legal Services Authority, has launched a campaign under the title ‘Punjab Against Drug Addiction’, which will be conducted from October 1 to 31. During this campaign, the people of the drug-affected villages and students of schools and colleges will be made aware so that the young generation can move forward by making their future better.

Apart from free legal services, it was informed that on December 9, the National Lok Adalat will be held at district and sub-division level courts.

