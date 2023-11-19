DLSA takes initiative to stop stubble burning

Hoshiarpur, November 18

Under the guidance of Dilbagh Singh Johal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Hoshiarpur, DLSA has taken an initiative to stop stubble burning, making people aware of the directive of the Supreme Court of India. Aprajita Joshi, CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Hoshiarpur, organised an awareness programme in village Khaira Kotli of Dasuya to spread a message against stubble burning. Joshi asked the villagers to strictly follow the directions and not to indulge in stubble burning as it is a punishable offence. She encouraged the villagers to cultivate crops other than paddy to save the groundwater level from falling further. She also shared the benefits of Lok Adalats with the residents and made them aware of the upcoming National Lok Adalat to be held on December 9. During the seminar, Harpreet Singh Hundal and Gurpreet Singh Bhatti, Retainer Lawyers were also present.

