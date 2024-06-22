DM bans burning of crop residue near ammunition depot in Kapurthala

Phagwara, June 21
District Magistrate, Kapurthala, Amit Kumar Panchal has issued an order prohibiting the burning of crop residue and any form of construction within a 1,200-yard radius of the ammunition depot in the village of Budho Pandher in Kapurthala district.
The order, issued under the Works of Defence Act, 1903, aims to ensure the safety of life and property of the general public. The restrictions will remain in effect until August 19, 2024. The District Magistrate has directed the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kapurthala, to strictly enforce these orders.
Such restrictions are put in place to prevent potential accidents and ensure the security of the ammunition depot and its surrounding areas.
