Campus notes

Doaba college holds Gyan Ganga

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Faculty of Sciences of Doaba College organised ‘Gyan Ganga -2022: Redefining Curiosity’ sponsored by the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, which was attended by more than 900 participants from 24 schools. The theme of the event was ‘Innovating Science for Self-reliant India ’. The inaugural session began with the lighting of knowledge lamp by chief guest Alok Sondhi, General Secretary, Doaba College Managing Committee, chief guest Dr PK Sehajpal, Consultant Dyo Biotechnologies, Singapore, Harinder Pal Singh, DEO, Rajiv Joshi, Deputy DEO-Guests of Honour, Dr Pardeep Bhandari, Principal, Prof KK Yadav, Coordinator, and Dr Rajiv Khosla, Organising Secretary. In his presidential address Alok Sondhi highlighted the importance of Curiosity that leads to learning and knowledge. Science impacts our daily lives in every field, he added. The events were grouped under four major streams - Vigyan Ganga, Tech Ganga, Sanchar Ganga and Amrit Ganga.

Mayank excels in tennis meet

The students of DIPS bring laurels to the DIPS chain by setting new records everyday not only in the field of education but also in the field of sports. Mayank Gupta of DIPS Blooming Dales secured the second position in the All India Open Tennis Tournament. School Principal Vani Sehgal said every year at the national level these tournaments are organized in different states. Students from every state participate in it. This time Mayank of DIPS Blooming Dales has second in U-14 singles and doubles and is preparing for the next level of competitions. DIPS Chain MD Tarwinder Singh, CEO Monica Mandotra and Principal Vani Sehgal congratulated Mayank on his success.

Story telling activity

Listening activities for kids encourage and develop great learning skills in children of all ages. JK Gupta, Chairman of Eklavya School, encouraged the children by saying that doing activities are good for enhancing the knowledge. As a learning tool, story telling can encourage students to explore their unique expressiveness and can heighten a student’s ability to communicate thoughts and feelings in a articulate and lucid manner. By keeping this in mind, story telling activity was conducted for our pre-primary kids. Educator Shakun Saluja explained about the story (Thirsty crow) to the little ones by showing them flash cards and kids were showing their interest by giving respond to the educator. The Director Seema Handa appreciated the efforts done by the students. Educator drew the images on the blackboard and then kids did colouring on their drawing book.

Webinar on Computer Science

DAV University organised a three-day webinar Series on ‘“Evolving Technologies and Recent Trends in Computer Science 2022-Season 2” by the Department of Computer Science and Applications. This webinar series was inaugurated online by the Vice Chancellor Dr Jasbir Rishi. Vice Chancellor Dr Rishi congratulated the department for such events and shared her views on the topic. She said, though artificial intelligence, which is one of the evolving terms, is not that familiar but still this technology is transforming each corner of our life. This can help us in integrating information, sharing, analysing or making a database. All experts addressed the students on hot selling trends and technologies such as IoT using Machine Learning, Neural Networks and Artificial Intelligence.

NSS volunteers take Anti-Drug Pledge

The NSS unit volunteers of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar took anti-drug E-Pledge under the guidance of Principal Prof. Dr Ajay Sareen and as per the direction of Director Education Department. Around 125 NSS volunteers of HMV took e-pledge to eradicate evil of drug from the society and spread awareness in society. Principal Prof Dr Ajay Sareen appreciated the efforts of NSS volunteers and said our young brigade will prove to be helpful in eradicating this problem from the society. “We can surely establish a healthy society with the help of our youth”, she said. On this occasion, NSS Unit Advisor Dr. Anjana Bhatia, Programme Officer Veena Arora, Harmanu, Asstt. Programme Officer Pawan Kumari and Dr. Meenu Talwar also motivated the volunteers.

Plant Adoption Drive organised

A two-day plantation and plant adoption drive was organised by the University Institute of Sciences (Life Sciences and Allied Health Sciences, Physical Sciences, Physiotherapy, Agriculture Sciences) in collaboration with the Environment Sustainability and Management (ESM) Cell, Sant Baba Bhag Singh University. The drive was conducted under the supervision of Dr Shweta Singh (Coordinator, Life Sciences), Dr Nisha Sharma (Coordinator, Physical Sciences), Dr Daljit Kaur (Coordinator, Physiotherapy), Dr Shalu (Coordinator, Agricultural Sciences), Dr Aksh Sharma (Coordinator, ESM Cell) and Manisha (Team Member, ESM Cell). The drive was conducted in the adopted Manko village.

LPU, Cooper Surgical ink MoU

An MoU (memorandum of understanding) has been signed between the Faculty of Applied Medical Sciences at Lovely Professional University (LPU) and a multinational company-Cooper Surgical Origio, India. This tie-up is for the MSc programme in ‘Clinical Embryology’, which has been started at LPU. Cooper Surgical Fertility Solutions deals in IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) and reproductive genetics. The engagement with a global leader in the area will help clinical embryology students at LPU to get real-life exposure to the usage of requisite techniques in an infertility centre. The MoU has been signed by Country General Manager Dr Amit Bhatnagar from Cooper Surgical Origio and LPU Registrar Dr Monica Gulati.

Workshop on facial treatments

The Department of Makeovers of Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised a one-day workshop for the students on the BVoc Beauty and Wellness and Fashion Makeovers on facial treatments. The resource person of the day was Rajni, Head technician from Aroma Magic, Amritsar. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra warmly welcomed her and said that Apeejay never lags behind to give the students the practical exposure, which is essential for their said courses. She added that for the students of ‘Makeovers and Beauty and Wellness’, the practical work carries essential weightage in order to get successful in their fields. Rajni put forth that through facial treatments one can maintain the subtle and natural glow on their faces and that one should choose the facial products as per the type of skin and its concerns.

