 Doaba gets 91 more Aam Aadmi Clinics : The Tribune India

Doaba gets 91 more Aam Aadmi Clinics

35 opened in Hoshiarpur, 32 in Jalandhar, 14 in Kapurthala & 10 in Nawanshahr

Rajya Sabha Member Balbir Singh Seechewal inaugurates an Aam Aadmi Clinic in Jalandhar. Tribune photos



Tribune reporters

Jalandhar/nawanshahr, Jan 27

Healthcare in the Doaba region got a major booster dose today as 91 more Aam Aadmi Clinics were opened in various disricts.

MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann with the staff of a newly inaugurated clinic in Nakodar. Tribune photos

At least 32 new Aam Admi Clinics were inaugurated in Jalandhar to accord basic health facilities to people as per the recent declaration made by the state government to provide 500 such clinics across the state. Of these 32 clinics, 26 are rural clinics and 6 are urban clinics. Staff has also been deputed at these clinics.

The 32 clinics were inaugurated by MLAs and party leaders in various areas. The clinic at Basti Danishmandan was inaugurated by MLA Sheetal Angural, the one at village Dhannowali was inaugurated by MLA Raman Arora and at village Randhawan Masandan by MLA Balkar Singh. The clinic at Rupewali village was inaugurated by the Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal.

In Nawanshahr, as many as 10 new Aam Aadmi Clinics were dedicated to the residents. The number of clinics has increased to 11. The first one was opened at Rahon on August 15, while the 10 others were inaugurated today in Sahiba, Kathgarh, Pojewal, Jadla, Jabbowal, Khan Khana, Sujjon, Takarla, Kataria and Behram.

Deputy Commissioner, Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa, inaugurated a Aam Aadmi Clinic at Sujon Primary Health Centre (PHC). Speaking on the occasion, he said that Aam Aadmi Clinics would provide better and free treatment facilities to the people of the district.

In Hoshiarpur, 35 more Aam Aadmi Clinics have been made functional in the district increasing the number of these clinics in the district to 43. These 35 new Aam Aadmi Clinics have been opened in urban areas of Islamabad, Purhiran and Canal Colony, while in rural areas at Chakowal, Bagpur, Soos, Bullowal, Nasrala, Chabewal, Fuglana, Jallowal, Mahilanwali, Baddla, Ghogra, Khunkhun Kalan, Datarpur, Behbalmanj, Chanaur, Bhangala, Tanda Ram Sahai, Miani, Kandhala Sheikhan, Janodi, Garhdiwala, Bari Kalan, Sarhala Kalan, Ajnoha, Paldi, Jejon, Posi, Binjhon, Batthal, Padrana, Rampur Bilron and Moranwali.

While dedicating the Aam Aadmi Clinics to the people at Posi village in Garhshankar constituency, Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Jai Krishna Rodi described it as a revolutionary change in health facilities. Inaugurating the Aam Aadmi Clinic at Purhiran in Hoshiarpur Vidhan Sabha constituency Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa said that the opening of Aam Aadmi Clinic will reduce the burden on civil hospitals.

Also, Aam Aadmi Clinics were dedicated to the people in Janodi Village by MLA Sham Churasi Dr Ravjot Singh, by MLA Dasuya Karamvir Singh Ghuman in Ghogra village and by Urmar MLA Jasvir Singh Raja Gill in Miani village.

In Kapurthala, 14 new Aam Aadmi clinics were launched in the district today. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vishesh Sarangal inaugurated a clinic at Palahi village falling under Phagwara subdivision.

(With inputs from Hoshiarpur and Phagwara)

