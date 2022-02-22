Doaba medicos back on duty

Doaba region had four medicos contesting – orthopaedician and Congress candidate from Nakodar Dr Navjot Dahiya, ENT specialist and Akali MLA from Banga Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi, AAP candidate from Sham Chaurasi Dr Ravjot Singh and radiologist and Congress MLA from Chabbewal Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, all of whom on Monday went back to their respective hospitals to attend to their patients.

Said Dr Dahiya: “Even though I had a proper team of specialists to attend to the patients, I could personally not attend to any of my patients for the past 25 days. I had told them all to see me after February 20 or consult my team till then. So today, when I reached the hospital, many of them were already waiting for me. I enjoyed getting back to work but came home early and slept for good two hours.”

Congress candidate from Phillaur Vikramjit Chaudhary gears up for an upcoming car rally from March 4-6 in Chandigarh.

Congress candidate from Phillaur Vikramjit Chaudhary said: “Having finished one set of rallies, I have another one in waiting.” A car rallyist, he said he was gearing up to participate in an event in Chandigarh from March 4 to 6. “I was in my constituency today and will be spending two-three days more here before I leave for Chandigarh. I have got to see the 500-km track first and make the pace notes. The event requires a lot of homework to be done and it’s my passion,” said Vikramjit adding that he today also enjoyed spending time with his two daughters after a long time.

Congress’ Jalandhar West candidate Sushil Rinku said he really missed his family all these days, especially his toddler son. “I and my wife Sunita Rinku had been campaigning rigorously. By the time we would reach home, he would be already sleeping. Our little one, somehow got a bit ignored but today we both spent a good time with him,” he said.

