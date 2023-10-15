Docs perform stitchless knee replacement surgery

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 14

In a big development in the medical field, city-based Dr Harprit Singh has introduced a pioneering technique that eliminates the need for stitches in knee replacement surgery. This surgical approach, a first-of-its kind in North India, is set to transform the way knee replacements are performed. This was stated by Dr Harprit Singh.

Recently, Orthonova Hospital in Jalandhar witnessed a successful knee replacement surgery of Sukhwinder Singh, who travelled all the way from Greece to benefit from this technology. The procedure was carried out using the state-of-the-art stitch-less technology.

Virendra Jeet Kaur, a resident of Jeera, became the second patient to undergo knee replacement surgery using this technique. Notably, neither patient required a single stitch during their respective operations. Both Sukhwinder Singh and Varinderjit Kaur are currently recovering well.

Dr Harprit Singh explained that this advanced approach utilizes laser technology to seal the wound, eliminating the need for stitches. This method offers numerous advantages, including reduced infection risks, quicker recovery times.