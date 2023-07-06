Docs ‘reconstruct’ man’s crushed hand with surgery

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 5

Doctors at Ivy Hospital, Hoshiarpur, carried out a complex procedure to reconstruct a young man’s hand, which was badly crushed in a workplace accident. Led by Dr Sumit Toor, consultant plastic surgeon, a team reconstructed the man’s index finger using salvageable bones and soft tissue coverage with a regional flap. The patient later underwent a second stage procedure that included flap division and insetting.

The young man suffered a terrible workplace accident that left him with a badly crushed left hand, where all fingers except the thumb were amputated. The amputated crushed fingers were not in a condition for re-implant due to the severity of the damage.

Post-procedure, he now has a functional thumb and index finger, providing him with a vastly improved quality of life, said Dr Toor.

He emphasised the importance of preserving the framework of a finger for re-implantation. However, in cases where this is badly damaged, osteo-reconstructive surgery can make all the difference in giving patients the gift of mobility and independence, he maintained.