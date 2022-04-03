Docs' strike hits OPD services

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 2

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday held a protest by closing all OPDs and regular services from 8 am to 5 pm in support of the nationwide call given by the IMA to seek justice for Dr Archana Sharma, who committed suicide.

All OPDs and routine remained closed until 5 pm in solidarity with the deceased Rajasthan doctor. IMA doctors also sent letters to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister demanding justice in the case.

Dr Archana Sharma was a Rajasthan (Dausa district) based doctor who died by suicide following being booked for murder for allegedly causing the death of a pregnant woman at a private medical facility. The protest held by doctors received a wholehearted support.

The doctors gathered at the IMA house this morning and paid candlelight tributes to the victim.

In their letter to the PM, the IMA, Jalandhar, wrote, “It is a matter of grave tragedy that the doctors’ community, which has always risen to the ranks, to cater to the larger cause of care and cure and all other societal requirements are dealt in a manner which definitely makes even the worst brutality get ashamed of.

“Doctors have appealed to the PM to kindly intervene in the issue. Dr Ashok Lalwani, president, IMA, Jalandhar, said, “We held a protest and paid tributes to Dr Archana today. Letters are also being sent to the PM and the Home Minister of the country. We could not meet respective police officials due to recent transfers as many are still to take charge. In the coming days, we will be meeting the Police Commissioner and IMA representatives will also be calling on local MLAs and the Jalandhar MP to take up the issue.”Docs submit memo to SSP in NawanshahrNawanshahr: On the call given by the Indian Medical Association, the medical fraternity in Nawanshahr kept the OPDs in their respective hospitals shut and submitted a memorandum to the SSP .Dr Paramjit Maan, IMA state president, said not only had unscrupulous elements vandalised the hospital of Dr Archana Sharma while holding her responsible for the natural death of the patient, but the police in grave violation of the apex court’s directions registered an FIR against her, further causing her mental agony.