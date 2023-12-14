Doctors told not to prescribe medicines with brand name

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 13

Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora and Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Wednesday said the doctors of Civil Hospital should not prescribe the medicines to patients available in specific chemist shops and write name of the salt instead of brand. Chairing a meeting of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti in the district administrative complex, MLA Raman Arora and DC Vishesh Sarangal said the patients not be forced to purchase expensive medicines prescribed by doctors from certain shops.

They said the government doctors should write the name of the salt instead of mentioning the brand name of drugs.

In another order, the MLA and DC said the office of the Civil Surgeon (CS) office would be shifted to the building of the de-addiction centre soon once the work of installing elevator/lifts completes by December 31.

They also asked the officials from the Civil Hospital and CS office to make a joint visit to the spot to mark the rooms and seating arrangements for the manpower. They said later the work of the critical care unit (CCU) would start there after demolishing the building of the CS office.

Further, they asked MCJ officials to ensure the lifting of garbage twice in a day from the Civil Hospital and cleaning of the sewer line with jet suction machines.

They also asked them to depute dedicated staff for these works. They said the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was committed for the quality health services to the people by augmenting infrastructure.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Medical Superintendent Dr Geeta, DMC Dr Jyoti Sharma and others.