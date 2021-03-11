Documentary on Bhagat Singh museum launched in Khatkar Kalan

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 18

On the occasion of International Museum Day, Nawanshahr Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa along with Sessions Judge KS Bajwa launched a special documentary film and a portrait depicting the significance of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Museum, Khatkar Kalan.

The documentary and the portrait have been prepared by eminent author and nature artist Harpreet Sandhu as a joint step to spread awareness amongst people of Punjab and particularly the youth about the well-preserved museum in the freedom fighter’s ancestral village.

Patriotic memorable belongings of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev have been displayed, which include the pen used by the executioner for signing the death sentence of the trio, two original pages of jail diary in which Bhagat Singh took notes in his own handwriting and the copy of judgment.

The DC appreciated the good cause initiated by Sandhu for spreading a useful message in society regarding the importance of museums on the occasion. He further stated that museums were an important means of cultural exchange and development of mutual understanding, cooperation as they help us revisit our glorious history.

The Sessions Judge and the DC admired Sandhu’s work and urged everyone that they must preview the documentary depicting the rich heritage of Punjab.