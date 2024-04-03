Documentary on Hola Mohalla released

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 2

A documentary film ‘Spectacular Hola Mohalla 2024’ was released with a special preview at Lyallpur Khalsa College here on Tuesday.

Principal Dr Jaspal Singh along with the faculty members released the significant documentary portraying the traditional colourful festival of Hola Mohalla featuring live Sikh martial art skills performed by Nihangs at Sri Anandpur Sahib, captured through the perspective eye of camera lens by Punjab’s eminent nature artist and heritage promoter Harpreet Sandhu.

The documentary beautifully portrays the colossal traditional festival – Hola Mohalla — which fosters a sense of community and also serves as a reminder of Sikh heritage and spirit of eternal optimism (Chardi kala) amidst challenges and aims to honour the spirit of brotherhood. The documentary serves as a reminder of the core principles of Sikhism, which include courage, selflessness and readiness to defend the oppressed.

Principal Lyallpur Khalsa College Dr Jaspal Singh while releasing the documentary acknowledged the dedicated efforts of Harpreet Sandhu for compiling such a thoughtful documentary which will be of immense interest not only for the faculty and students of Lyallpur Khalsa College but for people of Punjab as it beautifully highlights the colossal traditional festival – Hola Mohalla which was established by Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, to promote the martial skills of self-courage and bravery.

