Documentary, pictorial work on Guru Nanak Dev released

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, November 24

Deputy Commissioner Capt Karnail Singh on Friday released a short documentary titled, ‘Visuals of sacred Gurdwara Ber Sahib, Sultanpur Lodhi’ and launched significant pictorial works compiled in the form of a portrait, booklets and pictorial brochures. The works have been accomplished by advocate Harpreet Sandhu, who dedicated his endeavour to the 554th Prakash Purb of Guru Nanak.

The pictorial works portraying the palanquin (Palki Sahib), Bhora Sahib, nishan sahib, chaur sahib, sukhasan asthan, domes, sacred sarovar, architectural marvels and sacred beri of historical Gurdwara Ber Sahib, Sultanpur Lodhi, would disseminate various aspects of significance of this historic place. The DC, while congratulating everyone on the pious eve of 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, acknowledged the pictorial work as being a culmination of artistry and embodiment of teachings and impactful journey of the guru on the sacred land of Sultanpur Lodhi. He said Sandhu had initiated this pictorial endeavour and conceptualised the documentary highlighting the historical Gurdwara Ber Sahib. He also commended the efforts being put in by Harpreet Sandhu to get this work accomplished.

The DC mentioned that the pictorial work would be very useful and informative towards promoting the guru’s universal message of unity, equality and spiritual harmony which serves as a guiding light for humanity inspiring present and future generations.

The DC also started the distribution of patkas (scarf) to be given to sangat during Parkash Purb functions at Sultanpur Lodhi. He also gave away saplings to the dignitaries at the launch of pictorial work. Prominent amongst those present on the occasion included ADC (G) Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu, ADC (D) Lakhwinder Singh Randhawa, SDMs Lal Vishwas Bains and Sanjeev Sharma. Apart from these Manjit Singh from Germany, Dalbir Singh from AIPL and Surmukh Singh from England also attended the event.

