Don't create confusion on SYL: Kalia to Kejri

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 8

State BJP former president and former minister Manoranjan Kalia today alleged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had attempted to cause confusion and overshadow his state counterpart Bhagwant Mann on the SYL issue.

He further said in the wake of directions set by the Supreme Court on the issue, Kejriwal’s statement of putting ball on the SYL issue in the Centre’s court was uncalled for. Kalia said the issue of SYL canal is sub-judice and the Supreme Court bench has asked the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana to meet and negotiate on an amicable settlement.

But instead of an affirmative response by CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, Kejriwal’s statement created confusion..

Kalia asked Kejriwal to let Mann handle the issues of Punjab himself and not to overshadow him by issuing uncalled for statements. “If AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal really has a solution to the SYL issue, he should put it in public domain. Why does Kejriwal want to tell the SYL solution in secrecy to the Prime Minister?

“The SYL issue is more than half a century old. The governments of different political parties, namely Congress, Akali Dal and Akali-BJP alliance, had been taking their own party line in Punjab time to time on the SYL issue and acted accordingly. Now the reins of governance in Punjab are with the AAP. It should spell out its own stand on SYL issue,” said Kalia.