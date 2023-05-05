Don’t forget mother tongue, youth urged

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 4

A special lecture dedicated to Punjabi language was conducted at Panjab University’s Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre (PUSSGRC), under the direction of Director PUSSGRC HS Bains. The event was organised by assistant professor Gurdeep Kumari, and professor Paramjit Singh Dhingra, former director of PURC, Muktsar, attended the event as the chief guest. He was warmly welcomed by the directors and faculty members. The event consisted of two sessions dedicated to Punjabi.

In the first session, professor PS Dhingra shed light on the history of Punjabi ranging from its ancient times to the present day. He pointed out that while the Punjabi was developing abroad, the people of Punjab are reluctant to speak it. He encouraged everyone to love every language but not forget their mother tongue.

In the second session, he explained the uniqueness and antiquity of the Gurmukhi script. He also talked about how technology had affected the language, leading to changes in words after conversion to the Roman script. He expressed concern about disappearing letters of the Gurmukhi script. He said, “We should make our mentality such that we feel respected by speaking and writing Punjabi and people who turn away from their language do not deserve respect.”

Professor Dhingra was honoured by the directors and all the faculty members. Coordinator Barjesh Sharma presented the vote of thanks. The event was attended by a large number of students and faculty members.