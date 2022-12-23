Don't let outsiders interfere, MC officials told

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, December 22

Taking a serious note of interference of unauthorised persons in the official work at the Municipal Corporation, MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish today ordered the Building Branch officials to maintain decorum by ensuring the non-involvement of any outsider in official works.

Maintain records properly: Kaplish In a meeting held with Building Brach officials on Thursday, MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish have asked them to maintain records. Action would be taken against erring officials if records are not found in order.

He asked the department officials to maintain proper records and ensure the movement of files in a proper manner. It has become a common sight in the local bodies’ offices to see private players or public representatives roaming with ‘files’ to get their work done.

Sources said such practices were leading to misplacing of files and office documents. “The commissioner has said that the responsibility of the person would be fixed,” they added. Officials have been asked to maintain records and within 15-20 days it will be checked if the documents and files are complete or not, otherwise, action would be taken against the person who is guilty.

In another order, the commissioner has asked the Building Branch officials to send notices in due course of law. “He ordered us that no official should adopt harsh language for the person who would be served the notice. People should not feel threatened or pressured because of the behaviour of the officers. Everything should be according to the law, this is what we were told,” officials present in the meeting informed.

A case of missing files from the Improvement Trust had grabbed headlines when the former Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori had written to then Chairperson that there were 120 missing files of various schemes.