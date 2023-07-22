Dope test must for nambardars

Jalandhar, July 21
Nawanshahr Deputy Commissioner NPS Randhawa has ordered dope test of nambardars after getting some complaints from residents that their work was not being done as they found nambardars in an inebriated state.
In the next three months, dope tests of nambardars would be conducted. Before appointing new nambardar, he (the applicant) would have to undergo dope test.
The decision was taken at a meeting held recently. The DC, ADC and SDMs of the district attended the meeting and discussed complaints received from the residents.
