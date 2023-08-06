Double delight for city shuttler Abhinav

Jalandhar, August 5
City lad Abhinav Thakur added another feather to his cap by winning gold medals in both single and double category of Senior Punjab State Ranking Badminton Championship held at Zirakpur from July 29 to August 1.
Around 250 players participated in the tournament from all over Punjab. In the final match Abhinav defeated Chirag of Ludhiana with a score 21-16,17-21,21-17. In the semifinals he defeated Shikhar Ralhan of Patiala with scores 21-16 and 21-14.
He is a student of BBA 1st year of Chitkara University, and in February, he had also won a silver medal in the boy’s singles (U-19) badminton at the 5th Khelo India Youth Games 2023 held in Gwalior.
Sudarshan Singh Thakur, father of Abhinav, who works in the Railways, said his son is a dedicated sportsman. “He has been playing badminton for the last over 10 years and has won numerous medals at the state and national championships. Last year, he also represented India in the World Junior Championship held at Spain,” he added.
