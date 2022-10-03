Double delight for Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, October 2

Gandhi Jayanti has brought cheer to residents as the district has bagged two awards from the Central Government in two days.

DC Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said the Ministry of Jal Shakti has conferred Har Ghar Jal Award on the district on Gandhi Jayanti while Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has adjudged Nawanshahr city as the top ranker in Punjab in Swachh Survekshan-2022, yesterday.

He said the district has not only achieved these two awards at the national level but also bagged two more awards at state-level Swachh Bharat Diwas observed at Hoshiarpur by the Department of Water Supply and Sanitation, Government of Punjab.

Randhawa said Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district has achieved the target of supply of piped water to all the rural households much before the deadline fixed up to 2024 under the National Jal Jeevan Mission by the Government of India.

The Har Ghar Jal Certification was presented by the Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, during the observance of National Swach Bharat Diwas. The award was received by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Amardeep Singh Bains, today at New Delhi.

Congratulating the Nawanshahr Municipal Council for proving their worth in swachhta rankings, he said the award was a result of hard work of sanitary workers and residents of the city.

