Downpour fails to dampen spirit

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 22

The unflinching determination of volunteers helping plug a breach on the Dhussi bundh along the Beas at Gatta Mundi Kasu village could be noticed this afternoon as they all kept on working at the site amid heavy rainfall.

Even as it poured heavily for nearly four hours, youth and supporters of environmentalist and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir S Seechewal kept on performing kar sewa at the bundh repair site. Sandbags, which had been filled up, were tied, put up in iron meshes and lowered into the water for repair of the embankment.

Seechewal, who has been leading the work, kept on using poclain machine for compaction of the bundh.

As the level of stagnant floodwater rose further by 2-2.5 feet today, trolleys laden with sand could not reach the bundh breach site. The trolleys were unloaded in the grain market of Kang Khurd village.

Seechewal said: “The biggest worry at the time is the rising water level of the Sutlej as there is a threat that the water could once again hit the surrounding villages from where it had earlier somewhat receded.”