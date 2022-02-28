Dowry case: Four booked

Our Correspondent

Nurmahal: The Nurmahal police have booked four members of in-law’s family for dowry harassment. Investigating Officer (IO) Avtar Lal said the accused have been identified as Amarjeet Singh, a resident of Preet Nagar, New Shimla Puri, Ludhiana , his father Jaswindar Singh, mother Manjit Kaur and brother Indarjit Singh. Manidar Kaur, a resident of Mohalla Joshian, Nurmahal, complained to the police that she was being harassed for dowry even since her marriage with Indarjit Singh and forced to leave her house. A case has been registered. OC

One held with 5 liquor boxes

Jalandhar: The police arrested a person and seized five boxes of liquor from his residence in Ali Mohalla here on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Rahul Kalyan. The police had received a tip-off that the accused had stored boxes of illegal liquor at his residence and used to supply the same to various dealers illegally. A case has been registered against Rahul under Sections 61/1/14 of the Excise Act at the division number 4 police station. TNS

Cash, gold theft: Villager booked

Nakodar: The Nakodar sadar police have booked a villager on the charge of stealing cash and jewellery from a house. Investigating Officer (IO) Daljit Singh said the accused has been identified as Gagandip Singh of Shankar village. Divesh Tandon, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused barged into his house on February 19 and stole gold jewellery worth Rs 35,000. A case has been registered. OC

Wadala leads poll expense tally

Nakodar: Shiromanni Akali Dal (SAD) candidate GS Wadala had spent Rs13.15 lakh on election campaign and was leading the poll expenditure tally in Nakodar constituency, said election Kanugo. Aam Aadmi Party candidate Indarjit Kaur Maan follows him, having spent Rs11.01 lakh. Congress candidate NS Dahiya is on the third place after spending Rs9,50,539. BSP candidate Hardeep Singh has spent Rs1.25 lakh. OC

ESI Hospital renovated

Hoshiarpur: The ESI Hospital has been renovated under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd, Hoshiarpur. Sanjeev Narula, MD of Vardhman Yarns and Threads, dedicated the hospital to the people. A 55kW stabilizer to operate the X-ray machine has been provided and infrastructural upgrade of two wards of the ESI Hospital has been done for the benefit of patients. Also, 12 ACs have been installed at the hospital. OC

Drug peddler arrested

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin. Investigating Officer (IO) Balbir Chand said 10 gram heroin was recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Gobind of Mohalla Baghwala, Shahkot. A case has been registered.