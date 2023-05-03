DPI extends support to SAD-BSP candidate

Jalandhar, May 2
The Democratic Party of India (DPI) today announced its decision to support Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) joint candidate Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi in the forthcoming bypoll from this constituency.
Announcing the decision, DPI president Sunil Chadha said, “The party had taken this decision taking into account the credibility of the SAD-BSP candidate who is a doctor and social activist, besides being known for philanthropic work.”
