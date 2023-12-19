DPS organises Annual function

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Delhi Public School organised its annual day function featuring an enthralling musical drama titled ‘The Sound of Music’. Theatre expert and director Harinder Sandhu along with music mentors Paulus and Ondry, choreographers Surajit Das and Karan, light and set design expert Govind Yadav brought the timeless story of the Georg von Trapp family to life in a captivating way. Harinder Sandhu trained the students for the musical symphony in 2002-03 and relived the same moments after 21 years with the current 2023-24 batch. Old students Eesha Thakur, Ajaypratap Singh Sehgal, Sagun Sood, Tajeshwar Singh, Udayveer Singh, Antriksh Bhalla, Pawan Dhawan, Srishti Aggarwal, Vipul Bhatia, Antriksh Bhalla and Vineet Sethi savoured the moments once again. They were welcomed and felicitated by Pro Vice Chairman Thakur Arun Singh and Principal Ritu Kaul. The teachers of the inaugural batch Nimita Puri, Raminder Kaur and Prabhjot Gill, who played a pivotal role, were also invited and a strong bond could be felt with merriment and joy. Thakur Arun Singh fondly reminisced of the year when the first brick was laid and expressed his happiness in carrying forward the legacy of association and bond with everyone.

School gets national award

Swami Sant Dass Public School, Phagwara, has been bestowed the FAP Academic Achievement Awards during the FAP National Awards 2023 ceremony at Chandigarh University for maintaining excellence in the field of education. Anju Mehta, principal, has been awarded with the FAP Prestigious Principal Award for being a beacon of guidance. The school also clinched Sports Achievement Award when Tejas Dadhwal of Class XI Commerce from the school was awarded the Best Wrestler at the state level. The school bhangra team won the first position. Teams from all over Punjab participated. Girisha, a student of Class 7, was declared the state topper in science subject under FAP Mega Olympia Combat-2023. Yashpal Singh was awarded Best Coach in sports category, Sakshi Dhir for Best Subject Teacher and Sonia Walia received Best Instructor Award (Dance).

Excursion for kindergarten kids

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised an excursion for the Kindergarten children to a gurudwara. The purpose was just to make the students learn the value of langar and perform ardas, which is the best way to pay obeisance to the supreme power. The happiness and joy of kids knew no bounds. President of State Public Schools Dr Narottam Singh along with Savina Bahl were excited and overwhelmed with the precious smiles on the faces of little ones.

District Chess Championship

Sukhleen Kaur of Class VI of Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Senior Secondary School became the champion by bagging the first position in District Chess Championship 2023 organised by District Chess Association, held at Delhi Public School, Jalandhar. Principal Priyanka Sharma congratulated Sukhleen Kaur on her achievement.

APJIMT, Switzerland firm ink pact

Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Credma AG, a prominent Switzerland-based company, specialising in business development. The MoU was formally inked during a virtual meeting between Dr Rajesh Bagga, Director of Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering, and Daniel Grossman, CEO and Chairman of Credma AG. The virtual signing ceremony, witnessed by faculty members and students of Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering, marked the beginning of a collaborative venture aimed at fostering innovation, knowledge exchange and skill development. Dr Rajesh Bagga and Daniel Grossman articulated their shared commitment to nurturing the next generation of professionals who will play pivotal roles in the fields of management, engineering and IT.