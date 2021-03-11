Dr Lakhvir is new Civil Surgeon of Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: Dr Lakhvir Singh took over as Civil Surgeon, Hoshiarpur, on Monday in the presence of Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa. Posted as District Health Officer, Dr Lakhvir has been given the additional charge of Civil Surgeon by the Health Department. Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa congratulated Dr Lakhvir on his appointment. He said Dr Lakhvir while being SMO and District Health Officer has rendered excellent services in public interest in the district. Dr Lakhvir Singh thanked CM Bhagwant Mann, Health Minister and minister Jimpa for his appointment and assured that no stone will be left unturned in improving health services in the district. OC

‘PSPCL should Recruit staff’

Jalandhar: In a meeting with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) Chairman, farmers raised the issue of staff shortage in the PSPCL. They urged the official to recruit more staff in the powercom. “Whenever a transformer stops working, we are the ones who get it changed. We pay for the maintenance and repair charges while this work should be done by department staff,” Davinder Singh, a farmer from Nawanshahr said. Satnam Sahni from Phagwara said farmers are bearing the brunt of staff shortage. Kirpal Singh, another farmer from Musapur, said the power cuts are causing damage to their crops and hampering sowing process. TNS

Kharkan STC wins 1st match

Hoshiarpur: The Inter STC Volleyball Competition kickstarted with zeal at STC, BSF, Kharkan Camp, Hoshiarpur, on Monday. A total of 12 teams from different STCs are participating in the competition, including 10 teams of constables (male) and two teams of constable (female). The competition was inaugurated by SS Mand, Commandant (Training), in the presence of Harbans Singh, second in command (Adm), Rajender Singh, AC (Training) and others officers, subordinate officers, jawans. After which the first match of the competition was played between the women’s teams of STC, Kharkan VS North Bengal, in which the team of STC Kharkan won the match. OC

Ward No. 21 gets a new tubewell

Hoshiarpur: Addressing residents while inaugurating a tubewell in Ward No. 21 on Monday, Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa said the government was committed to provide safe drinking water to the people on priority. Installed at a cost of Rs 21.69 lakh, the tubewell will cater to the needs of the ward residents. Accompanied with Councillor Sulekha Devi, the minister said the installation of tubewells would alleviate the problem of drinking water for the residents of the ward. He said it was a long-standing demand of the people which has been met on priority basis.