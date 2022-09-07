Dr Sarvepalli remembered

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Teacher’s Day was celebrated with gaiety at Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Senior Secondary School. Competitions such as dance, speech, poetry etc. were conducted by the school. Students from various houses of the school displayed their amazing talent by showing their respect and love for their teachers. The teachers also told the students about the life of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Principal Priyanka Sharma appreciated the talent of the students.

Poetry competition in Kapurthala

Teacher’s Day was celebrated at Sri Guru Harikrishnan Public School, Kapurthala, under the supervision of Principal Sumanjit Kaur Walia. Students from Class VI to XII performed a play. A poetry competition was organised for the students of Class III to V. In the competition, Aradhana got the first place, Kunwar Pratap Singh got the second place and Samiksha got the third place. The Principal praised the winning team and their teachers for their performance.

Guru-Shishya parampara discussed

“Teacher’s Day is a very special day to acknowledge,” said IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKG PTU) Registrar Dr SK Mishra. An event to mark the day started with Guru Vandana, a presentation by student Neha and her team. Following it, Student Welfare Dean Dr Gaurav Bhargava welcomed everyone to the function. A poem was recited by student Yash Bhardwaj. Academics Dean Dr Vikas Chawla spoke on the “Guru-Shishya parampara”.

Teacher’s Day at Police DAV

Students of Police DAV Public School, PAP Campus, celebrated Teacher’s Day with fervour and gaiety. A silver jubilee magazine of the school was released by MS Bhullar, retired DGP and founding father of the school. The students of Ojasvi House gave a presentation on the occasion. All teachers participated in various competitions — basket decoration, bag decoration, box decoration and umbrella decoration. The winners were awarded by Principal Dr Rashmi Vij. She also honoured the teachers who have been working in the school for 20 years.

Commitment of teachers appreciated

Students of Sanskriti KMV School expressed their gratitude towards their teachers on the occasion of Teacher’s Day by organising a cultural extravaganza to appreciate the unwavering commitment of teachers. With the enthralling songs and beats, the students ignited the musical spirit among all, creating an aura of excitement. The teachers were amazed to see students imitating them. Principal Rachna Monga shared that the role of a teacher in a student’s life considering them the nation builders. She appreciated the faculty for their untiring efforts to reach out the students.

Fun games for educators

The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, GNDU Regional Campus, at Ladhewali, celebrated Teacher’s Day. The students arranged fun games such as musical chairs for the teachers. Teachers also did modelling and answered fun questions asked by students. Later, a cake was cut and sweets were distributed among teachers and students. Dr Namarta Joshi, Head of the Department, encouraged the students to become disciplined and dedicated towards their studies and the society.

Medicinal plants on college premises

Words of Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan echoed on the MGN College of Education premises as students paid tribute to teachers by organising an event to mark Teacher’s Day. Role of a teacher as suggested by Rousseau was discussed. A plantation drive was also held, under which all teachers planted medicinal plants on the college premises. Principal Neelu Jhanji said teachers hold a special place in our lives as they not only teach us but also make us a better person.

‘Focus on emotional quotient’

The Student Welfare Committee of Doaba College held Teacher’s Day celebrations. Principal Dr Pardeep Bhandari said it was important that the teachers and students should focus on emotional quotient and happiness index to achieve success in life. Students organised various fun games such as tongue twisters, musical chairs, identify the personality on the basis of song etc. Students also presented group song, solo song, poem recitation and group dance etc. on the occasion.

Cultural activities by students

Guru Amar Dass Public School celebrated Teacher’s Day to pay tribute to Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, the eminent educationist and former President of India. Chief guest of the occasion was president Ajit Singh Sethi along with the School Managing Committee. Principal Dr Aparna Mehta presented a welcome speech. The programme started with shabad. On the occasion, students also presented group dance Shikshak Vandana and nukkad natak.

Emm Aar teachers honoured

Teacher’s Day was celebrated with great pomp under the supervision of Principal Navdeep Vashisht in Emm Aar International School, Adampur. Navdeep Vashista, Mohit Shinde, Jasvir, Sulinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, and other teachers were honoured by giving gifts. The students, who became teachers on the occasion, maintained discipline in the school diligently. A programme was organised in the school auditorium by the students of Class XII.

Slogan-writing contest held

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus School of Management and Applied Sciences celebrated Teacher's Day and organised a guest lecture on “Role of teachers in current scenario: NEP-2020” and Dr Parminder Kaur, Director, Lyallpur Khalsa College of Education for Women, was the resource person. Book reading and slogan-writing contests were held.