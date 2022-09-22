Dr SK Mishra 17th Registrar of IKGPTU

Kapurthala, September 21
Dr SK Mishra has been appointed as the 17th Registrar of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU). Dr Mishra was already serving here as the Finance Officer and was looking after the post of the Registrar as an additional charge.
After his regular appointment made as per the university rules this week, Dr Mishra took over the regular post of the Registrar on Wednesday. On the occasion of his appointment and taking over the charge, an event was organised in which all the senior officers of the university welcomed him on his appointment. The last regular Registrar of the varsity was Dr HS Bains, who was appointed in 2011, but left the post three years later to join Maharaja Ranjit Singh PTU in Bathinda.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...