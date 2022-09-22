Dr SK Mishra 17th Registrar of IKGPTU

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, September 21

Dr SK Mishra has been appointed as the 17th Registrar of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU). Dr Mishra was already serving here as the Finance Officer and was looking after the post of the Registrar as an additional charge.

After his regular appointment made as per the university rules this week, Dr Mishra took over the regular post of the Registrar on Wednesday. On the occasion of his appointment and taking over the charge, an event was organised in which all the senior officers of the university welcomed him on his appointment. The last regular Registrar of the varsity was Dr HS Bains, who was appointed in 2011, but left the post three years later to join Maharaja Ranjit Singh PTU in Bathinda.

#Kapurthala