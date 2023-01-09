Dr Jasjit Singh Virk elected Phagwara IMA president

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 8

Noted surgeon Dr Jasjit Singh Virk has been unanimously elected president of the Phagwara chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for the year 2023. Dr Sohan Lal, incumbent IMA president, handed over the charge to the new president in a meeting held here last night. Dr Rajeev Aggarwal was elected the honorary secretary of IMA.

The new team would be finalised soon, said Dr Virk. Eminent physician Dr S Mahindra, Dr SPS Sooch, Dr Anoop, Dr Amrik Singh Parhar, Dr Rajiv Gupta, Dr GB Singh, Dr Ramesh Arora and eye surgeon Dr Rajan were present on the occasion.

Dr Rajeev Aggarwal

Meanwhile, keeping in view apprehensions over another possible Covid wave, the IMA appealed to the people to follow preventive measures and restart the use of face masks in crowded places.