Draft of district survey report uploaded on official website

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 23

As per the instructions of the Department of Mining, Punjab, the administration has issued a draft of the district survey report. The draft report has been prepared following the ‘Sustainable Sand Mining Management Guidelines-2016’, ‘Enforcement and Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining-2020’ and various directives by the SC, and the NGT. Sartaj Singh Randhawa, Executive Engineer, Water Drainage and Mining Officer, Jal Nikas Mandal, said this draft report has been uploaded on the official website of the Hoshiarpur district.