Dragon Boat World Cup: LPU student wins two medals in China

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 14

Bachelor of Physical Education 2nd year student, Kawaljit Singh, at Lovely Professional University (LPU) represented India in the International Canoe Federation (ICF) Dragon Boat World Cup- 2023 held in Yichang, China. The LPU student has made the nation proud by winning two bronze medals in both the 500-metre dragon boat 10-seater canoeing for India’s mixed & men’s team events.

Teams from around 15 countries had participated in the event. The official race distances are recognised by the International Canoe Federation (ICF). The race distances are 200 or 250m, 500m and 2000m. Events are held for the men’s team, the women’s team, and the mixed team.

LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal congratulated the energetic student for his skills and deep seated passion to earn glory for the country in a foreign land. Referring to it as an illustrious achievement, Dr Mittal wished him best wishes for more winnings in future events, too.

Dragon boat is a race over a clearly defined, unobstructed course in the shortest possible time. There are two categories that compete in this discipline—10-seater and 20-seater. These refer to the number of 8 or 18 paddlers plus two other drummers and steerers in the boat. Paddlers sit in twos side-by-side and use a single-bladed paddle. Each paddler in the boat paddles to the rhythm of the drum.

Kawaljit belongs to the Punjab’s border area and yearns to earn international name and fame as per other LPU students who brought many Olympic medals for the country and the university. Feeling very excited about representing India, he thanked the Indian Kayaking & Canoeing Association for believing in his winning skills. He is also hopeful of representing the country in other bigger events and winning medals.

#China #Lovely Professional University LPU #Phagwara