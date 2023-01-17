Drama as under-construction restaurant demolished in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 16

Dramatic scenes were witnessed when Municipal Corporation (MC) bulldozers started demolishing an under-construction restaurant near Curo Mall on the 66 ft road. Workers of the restaurant said they were shocked at the sudden demolition action by the MC. A heavy police force was deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

However, a few enraged people attacked a car in which a civic body official was sitting. Reportedly, they tried to break the window pane of the car in which Building Inspector Pooja Maan was sitting. The protesters raised slogans against the MC. One of the workers of the restaurant said no notice was sent to them before initiating the demolition drive.

A controversy has been associated with the building that it is illegal and no approval was given for its construction.