Drive to check adulteration in edible oils till August 14

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 8

In a bid to check adulteration in edible oils, the Health Department has launched a special drive in the district till August 14.

Divulging details, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Reema Jammu said six samples of edible oil had been taken since the inception of this drive and more samples would be collected in coming days. She said as per directions issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the drive was launched on August 1 across states.

The DHO further added that the campaign aimed at curtailing adulteration in edible oil besides ensuring sale of quality products in the market having Agmark certification.

Dr Reema said the testing of these samples would lead to identification of presence of trans-fatty acids in edible oil and doing away with the sale of unsafe products.

