Drive to curb drug menace launched

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 10

During the launch of the campaign against drug menace, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vatsla Gupta checked various places in Phagwara and Kapurthala.

Dressed in the civvies, the SSP visited Phagwara in a private car and checked sensitive places, including Eastwood village near the LPU and some eating joints on Thursday night. The SSP said the police had intensified its operations against anti-social elements in the district.

The SSP said people won’t be allowed drink liquor at public places.

Besides holding a flag march in different areas, the SSP said nakas had been laid across the district and checking of suspicious persons intensified. Gurpreet Singh, Superintendent of Police, Phagwara, and Jaspreet Singh, DSP, were also present on the occasion.

#drug menace #Kapurthala #Phagwara