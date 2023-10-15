Drive to promote healthy lifestyle among addicts

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, October 14

In an effort to combat drug addiction and promote a healthier lifestyle, an Awareness Drive, titled ‘Tree Talk: A walk towards life #SayNoToDrugs, #YesToLife,’ was initiated here on Saturday. The purpose of the campaign, conducted under the supervision of SSP Akhil Chaudhary, is to support individuals undergoing de-addiction therapy by preventing relapses and enhancing the efficacy of their treatment.

The primary objective of this initiative is the positive transformation of the youth affected by drug abuse, along with reducing the demand for illicit drugs. Through ‘Walk and Talk’, the campaign seeks to motivate those in de-addiction therapy to embrace healthier habits and reconnect with nature.

The SSP during his visit to a drug de-addiction center and consultations with field experts, identified a concerning pattern among drug addicts, late waking hours and the abandonment of healthy routines like morning walks and regular exercise. “To address this,

individuals undergoing de-addiction treatment in various centers across Nawanshahr were selected for participation. While many had successfully completed their de-addiction journey, they had not yet adopted the healthy practices crucial for sustained recovery. Motivating them in this direction is vital for reducing the risk of relapse,” he added.

He said the initiative brought together all stakeholders, including the police, medical professionals, NGOs, and civil society members, to engage with individuals impacted by drug abuse. “Under the slogan #TogetherWeWin, it was emphasized that the battle against drugs can only be won when all sections of society and administrative bodies collaborate to eradicate this menace,” he added.

#Nawanshahr