Driver, conductor among 22 injured as bus rams into tree

Our Correspondent

Talwara, January 23

A private bus rammed into a tree near Adda Jheer da Khuh on the Talwara Road. The bus, which belonged to a private company, was going from Talwara to Dasuya.

As many as 22 persons, including the bus driver and the conductor, suffered injuries in the mishap.

According to information, when the bus reached near Jheer Da Khuh, the driver accelerated to pick up passengers. As a result, the bus driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed it into a tree on the roadside.

Passersby rushed in and evacuated all passengers from the bus. The injured persons were taken to the Government Hospital, Hajipur. Some of the patients were referred to the Civil Hospital, Mukerian, owing to their serious condition.

Those injured include bus driver Bhupinder Singh, a resident of Dasuya; Munish Kumar and his wife Suman, residents of Beh Lakhan; Rachpal Singh, a resident of Urmar Tanda; Ram Prakash, a resident of Beh Lakhan; Ratan Kaur, a resident of Ransouta; Satnam Singh, a resident of Sibochak; Sapna, a resident of Tote; Bharti, a resident of Sandhwal; Jeevan Devi, a resident of Shri Pandyan; Aarti, a resident of Una, Himachal Pradesh; Gagandeep Kaur, a resident of Hajipur; Sakshi, a resident of Sandhwal; and Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Urmur Tanda.

The bus driver, however, claimed that some fault in the vehicle was stated to be the reason behind the accident. The Talwara police reached the spot and initiated investigations into the matter.