Driver, helper injured as tractor-trailer overturns

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 1

A tractor-trailer overturned on way to the Wariana dump here today. As per the information, the tractor-trailer was carrying city’s waste to the dump when the incident happened. The tractor-trailer driver and his helper were injured in the accident that happened in the afternoon.

The tractor-trailer belonged to a private contractor. Notably, there is no proper road that leads to the Wariana dump. Such accidents have happened earlier too.

Unions have held protests and condemned the municipal corporation for not constructing a proper road leading to the dump for the past many years. The situation gets worse whenever it rains. Earlier, a tender was floated to invite bids for constructing a road, but nothing materialised on the ground level.

The garbage mound at the Wariana dump has only grown bigger with the passage of time. At present, there is 8 lakh cubic metric waste lying at the dump. Huge piles of garbage oversee the city. The city generates above 450 tonnes of garbage every day.