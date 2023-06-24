Drivers seal bus stand after argument with passenger

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 23

Heated arguments between a woman bus passenger and a driver of Jammu-bound PRTC bus got flared up so much on Firday evening that the drivers of all government buses sealed the gates of the bus stand in protest and stopped entry and exit of all buses.

The drama went on for about two hours during which the commuters got badly harassed. The issue reportedly started when a woman passenger was boarding a bus. The driver of the bus told her to move forward and occupy a seat so that other passengers in waiting could also board the bus.

The matter reached such a passe that even the general manager of PUNBUS reached the spot. He too reportedly tried to pacify the woman but got pushed and shovelled from her. At this, all drivers of the PUNBUS and PRTC buses came together and sought police action against the passenger.

While the police from the bus stand police post wanted the matter to get settled amicably, the drivers insisted that a case be registered against her or they would not ply any buses.

Finally, the passenger tendered a written apology and even paid for the monetary losses owing to missed timings of the buses after which she was let off.