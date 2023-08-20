DRM visits Phagwara railway station

Phagwara, August 19
Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Sanjay Sahu on Saturday inspected the ongoing development works at the Phagwara railway station and expressed satisfaction.
Former mayor Arun Khosla, who met the DRM, demanded an additional booking counter for senior citizens at the railway station. Besides, he demanded the stoppage of the Golden Temple Express train running from Amritsar to Mumbai at Phagwara.
The DRM said a train service was being started from Hoshiarpur via Jalandhar Cantonment and Phagwara to Mathura on August 26, which will reach the Phagwara railway station at midnight. The running of this train will facilitate the devotees of Lord Krishna and Radha Rani to visit Mathura-Vrindavan.
