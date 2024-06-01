Drones to keep check on use of freebies

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 31

To check the malpractice of influencing voters by parties and candidates through freebies, the Jalandhar administration has launched drone surveillance in expenditure-sensitive pockets ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Expenditure Observer Madhav Deshmukh, General Observer J Meghantha Reddy, District Election Officer Dr Himanshu Aggarwal and Commissioner of Police Dr Rahul S oversaw the exercise at various locations today.

District Election Officer Himanshu Aggarwal said this initiative aims at curbing malpractices such as distribution of freebies and liquor in expenditure-sensitive pockets, which were highly sensitive. He said 39 expenditure-sensitive pockets had been identified within the parliamentary constituency where 24*7 drone surveillance was being conducted. The exercise was initiated at Chohakan village of Jalandhar Central in the afternoon. The teams later moved to a more sensitive area, Jalandhar West, in the evening.

Dr Aggarwal emphasised that anyone found violating the model code of conduct during this surveillance would face strict action. He reiterated the district administration’s commitment to conducting elections in a free, fair and transparent manner, ensuring that no one is allowed to break the law.

The drone surveillance is part of a broader effort to maintain the integrity of the electoral process in Jalandhar. By deploying this advanced technology, the administration aims at enhancing monitoring capabilities and deterring any illegal activities to influence voters.

Observers Madhav Deshmukh and J Meghanatha Reddy, along with Himanshu Aggarwal and Rahul S, visited several expenditure-sensitive pockets to ensure the effective implementation of this surveillance strategy. They expressed confidence that these measures would significantly contribute to a fair and impartial election process.

The district administration appealed to all political parties and candidates to strictly adhere to the model code of conduct and urged voters to report any suspicious activities.

4.95L voters to exercise franchise in Nawanshahr

Nawanshahr: As many as 4,95,000 voters will exercise their franchise in Nawanshahr on June 1. There are 615 polling booths in the district. Out of this, 207 booths are in Banga, 217 in Nawanshahr and 197 in Balachaur. There are voters in Nawanshahr. As many as 14,000 voters are in the age group of 18 and 19 years. Apart from this, there are 5,132 PwD voters. “There are 170 vulnerable polling booths in the district,” said ADC Rajiv Verma said.

6,300 security personnel to keep vigil in city

Jalandhar: To ensure that nothing goes wrong during the last phase of voting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, the city as well as the rural police have devised a detailed security arrangement plan in the district. The city police on Friday held a meeting with all security officers and briefed them over security arrangements during the poll. To ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in the district, as many as 6,300 security personnel - 1,800 Central Paramilitary Forces (CPMF) personnel and 4,500 Punjab Police personnel - would keep a strict vigil on the poll day. They would be deployed in the jurisdiction of the city and the rural police. Police officials claimed that joint teams of the CPMF and the Punjab Police would also be deployed round the clock at nakas across the city. TNS

