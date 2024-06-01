 Drones to keep check on use of freebies : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • Drones to keep check on use of freebies

Drones to keep check on use of freebies

39 expenditure-sensitive pockets selected, voters told to report suspicious activities

Drones to keep check on use of freebies

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Himanshu Aggarwal and Police Commissioner Rahul S address mediapersons in Jalandhar on Friday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 31

To check the malpractice of influencing voters by parties and candidates through freebies, the Jalandhar administration has launched drone surveillance in expenditure-sensitive pockets ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Expenditure Observer Madhav Deshmukh, General Observer J Meghantha Reddy, District Election Officer Dr Himanshu Aggarwal and Commissioner of Police Dr Rahul S oversaw the exercise at various locations today.

District Election Officer Himanshu Aggarwal said this initiative aims at curbing malpractices such as distribution of freebies and liquor in expenditure-sensitive pockets, which were highly sensitive. He said 39 expenditure-sensitive pockets had been identified within the parliamentary constituency where 24*7 drone surveillance was being conducted. The exercise was initiated at Chohakan village of Jalandhar Central in the afternoon. The teams later moved to a more sensitive area, Jalandhar West, in the evening.

Dr Aggarwal emphasised that anyone found violating the model code of conduct during this surveillance would face strict action. He reiterated the district administration’s commitment to conducting elections in a free, fair and transparent manner, ensuring that no one is allowed to break the law.

The drone surveillance is part of a broader effort to maintain the integrity of the electoral process in Jalandhar. By deploying this advanced technology, the administration aims at enhancing monitoring capabilities and deterring any illegal activities to influence voters.

Observers Madhav Deshmukh and J Meghanatha Reddy, along with Himanshu Aggarwal and Rahul S, visited several expenditure-sensitive pockets to ensure the effective implementation of this surveillance strategy. They expressed confidence that these measures would significantly contribute to a fair and impartial election process.

The district administration appealed to all political parties and candidates to strictly adhere to the model code of conduct and urged voters to report any suspicious activities.

4.95L voters to exercise franchise in Nawanshahr

Nawanshahr: As many as 4,95,000 voters will exercise their franchise in Nawanshahr on June 1. There are 615 polling booths in the district. Out of this, 207 booths are in Banga, 217 in Nawanshahr and 197 in Balachaur. There are voters in Nawanshahr. As many as 14,000 voters are in the age group of 18 and 19 years. Apart from this, there are 5,132 PwD voters. “There are 170 vulnerable polling booths in the district,” said ADC Rajiv Verma said.

6,300 security personnel to keep vigil in city

Jalandhar: To ensure that nothing goes wrong during the last phase of voting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, the city as well as the rural police have devised a detailed security arrangement plan in the district. The city police on Friday held a meeting with all security officers and briefed them over security arrangements during the poll. To ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in the district, as many as 6,300 security personnel - 1,800 Central Paramilitary Forces (CPMF) personnel and 4,500 Punjab Police personnel - would keep a strict vigil on the poll day. They would be deployed in the jurisdiction of the city and the rural police. Police officials claimed that joint teams of the CPMF and the Punjab Police would also be deployed round the clock at nakas across the city. TNS

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Meta reveals how China-based network targeted India, Punjab and global Sikh community on Facebook and Instagram

2
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

3
Punjab

Farmers again to head to Shambhu on Punjab-Haryana border on June 2

4
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays arrest of Barjinder Singh Hamdard

5
Delhi

Ex-soldier collapses on stage swaying to ‘Maa tujhe salaam’, audience continued clapping thinking fall was part of act

6
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

7
India

Individuals refusing promotion tests, facing any disciplinary proceedings not entitled to assured career progression: AFT

8
Business

RBI shifts 100 tonnes of gold from vaults in UK to India

9
India

Delhi seeks Supreme Court direction to Haryana to release water flowing in from Himachal Pradesh to crisis-hit capital

10
Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora split ‘amicably' after dating for almost 5 years

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Voting begins In Punjab's 13 seats, Chandigarh

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Around 10 per cent voting recorded in Punjab till 9 am

Amid tight security arrangements, polling begins at 7 am and...

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

Amid tight security arrangements, voting starts at 7 am and ...

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Nadda among early voters as polling begins for 4 Lok Sabha seats, 6 assembly by-elections in Himachal

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh records highest voter turnout at 14.35 pc till 9 am

Polling under way for 4 Lok Sabha seats, 6 Assembly by-elect...

‘Meditation is not …’: Kangana Ranaut says ‘we are soldiers of PM Modi’, exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all 4 seats in Himachal

‘Meditation is not …’: Kangana says ‘we are soldiers of PM Modi’, exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all 4 seats in Himachal

The seat is currently held by Pratibha Singh

Despite brisk campaign, PM Modi gives strife-hit Manipur a miss

Despite brisk campaign, PM Modi gives strife-hit Manipur a miss

Barring Assam, Tripura, didn’t visit any North East state


Cities

View All

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Elaborate security arrangements in place as 994 polling stations critical

Ban on smoking at polling booths

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar to witness four-corner contest

Aujla spent Rs 58.41L on poll campaign

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

6.59L Chandigarh voters to decide fate of 19 candidates today

Poll freebies: How to get carton of liquor for Rs 20

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari flags ‘deepfake’ video

3,272 officials for 818 booths in Mohali, polling begins at 7 am

‘Returning to jail for country’

‘Returning to jail for country’

Kejriwal claims on bad health are lies: BJP

Delhi wants Centre to help get water supply

Sanjay Camp, where getting tanker water is an ordeal

BJP accuses AAP of colluding with tanker mafia, holds protest

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

For ease of voting, Jalandhar administration sets up 97 model polling booths

7,500 polling staff leave for 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Paramilitary forces, drones for vigil in Jalandhar's 109 ‘vulnerable’ polling areas

Jalandhar villagers back farmers’ cause

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for Lok Sabha poll in Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib seats today

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for Lok Sabha poll in Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib seats today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election machinery all geared up to greet voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Drones deployed for surveillance on poll eve

‘Panja reference my mistake, Almighty, people will forgive me’: AMRITA WARRING

Politics takes centre stage at village satth, farmers’ distress can cast its shadow on political scene

Hi-tech drones to keep eye on troublemakers in district

Hi-tech drones to keep eye on troublemakers in district

15 makeshift shops destroyed in Patiala fire