Drug peddler arrested in bilga

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets. Investigating Officer (IO) Anwar Masih said that 102 intoxicant tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa, son of Mohindar Singh, a resident of Meonwal village. The IO said that a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused, adding that nine cases under the NDPS Act and the Excise Act are pending against him. OC

seven booked for assault

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked seven migrants including a woman on the charge of assaulting a migrant labourer. Investigating Officer (IO) and Malsian police post in-charge Sanjivan Singh said the accused have been identified as Pawan Bind, his wife Amju and son Suresh and Ajay, Shintu, Manjan, and Pitush, all residents of Bihar residing at Malsian village. Sulekha Devi, a resident of Bihar and presently living in the same village, complained to the police that the accused attacked her husband Bir Pal on March 8 and seriously injured him. The IO said a case under Section 323, 341, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. OC

Cash, jewellery, Phone snatched

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have booked unidentified miscreants on the charge of snatching cash, jewellery, iPhone and other materials. Mandeep Singh, a resident of Mamu Khera village in Fazilka district, complained to the police that he was going to Bulanda village when some unidentified motorcycle-borne accused waylaid him and snatched his bag containing Rs 300 in cash, a gold chain, silver karra, iPhone, documents and his smartwatch. Investigating Officer Harmesh Kumar said a case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified accused.